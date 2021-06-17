Demand for air conditioner repairs rises with the heat

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — As more people turn to air conditioners to stay cool, demand for repairs is on the rise.

But gaps in supply, due to manufacturing and shipping delays caused by the pandemic, is making service calls more difficult.

“We work very long days, early in the morning to late at night. I think we’re in for a long summer,” said Guy Sorber, with Sorber Mechanical. “When it’s 108 outside, it can get up to 90 plus in the house pretty quickly. And that’s pretty uncomfortable especially for those with little ones and the elderly.”

But it may get more uncomfortable if people push their air-conditioning units beyond its breaking point.

“Supply’s a little tough. Everybody knows that supply chains have been hurt with COVID and all the manufacturing shut down,” Sorber said. “It’s a little bit of a scramble.”

A scramble finding basic part like compressors, filters and wires — items that could take weeks to arrive.

“There are major shortages in equipment alone. Some major components are taking up to two weeks and if there’s not another fix for that, that’s two weeks in this,” Sorber said.

With supplies low and help hard to find, repair crews will be spinning their wheels a little faster and swapping alternatives for parts out of stock to keep as many people as possible out of the heat.

“We feel like it’s our duty to try to help people out so we won’t call it quits at 5 o’clock. We’ll squeeze as many as we can to get in,” Sorber said.

And with some equipment harder to find, expect to pay more for the ones available.