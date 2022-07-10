SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street.

As of 3:37 p.m. the demonstrators are now in the northwest area of DOCO.

Officials said they were northbound on Neasham near Old Sacramento at 3:15 p.m. As of 3:25 p.m., the group is now walking eastbound on K Street.

There was another report of a group of 50 people around 20th and K street Saturday who were also in the middle of the road Saturday night. A flag was burned but there were no other reported issues according to police.

Traffic may be impacted around K Street so the department is cautioning people to take alternate routes.

There is no further information at this time.