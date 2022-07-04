SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of protesters that started marching around downtown Sacramento Monday morning entered Interstate 5 around noon.

Live cameras from CalTrans and from FOX40 showed dozens of people in the northbound I-5 lanes around 12:00 pm.

CalTrans advised on social media that northbound motorists should expect delays on the interstate near J Street as a result of police activity and the demonstration.

Just after 1 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said the group had moved from I-5 to the west steps of the Capitol grounds.