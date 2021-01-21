Denair parents welcome four baby boys as they ring in 2021

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tania Villanueva thought she was headed to another routine check-up at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto on New Year’s Eve.

But it was clear right away that the 31-year-old mother-to-be and her husband, Rene, would be celebrating more than just the new year this time around.

“Everything happened so fast,” Tania Villanueva said. “I checked in at the hospital at 11:30 in the morning and I had my first baby at 2:36.”

There was Andrew, then Julian, Robert and, finally, Samuel.

All four boys were born exactly two minutes apart from each other.

“I was happy. I was like oh, I’m going to have four. Like, my first babies and my last babies,” Tania Villanueva told FOX40 as her husband chuckled.

There was quite a team of doctors, nurses and medical staff in the room to help deliver the quadruplets.

“There was around 20 to 25 medical staff,” mom explained.

“As the babies were being born, they’d pass it to the next nurse and then a team of nurses would take care of that baby. And then onto the next one. It was just people everywhere,” Rene Villanueva recalled.

The brothers were born at 28 weeks, which is about 12 weeks premature.

Their parents have had to make the 25-minute drive from their home in Denair to the hospital every other day to spend time with the newborns.

“It is hard but it’s the best for our babies,” Rene Villanueva said. “You know, it’s what needs to be done and we’re doing what needs to be done.”

The Villanuevas hope to take their “Quad Squad” home around the middle of March.

Friends have already set up a GoFundMe account to help the new family of six.

“It’s just to help out in general with our four babies,” dad said. “God knows we need all the help we can get.”