Department of Defense medics step in as San Joaquin County ICUs exceed capacity

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — For the next 30 days, military health care workers will work alongside civilian hospital staff at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and at Dameron Hospital in Stockton to help care for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s a big morale booster for everybody,” said Brooke McCollough, Adventist Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital’s operations executive. “Everybody is excited to have them here helping us fight this battle.”

McCollough added that San Joaquin County is lucky to have them.

“There’s many counties in California that are struggling and for the county to receive this type of aid twice is amazing,” she said.

Hospital ICUs in the county are operating at 155% capacity, with more than 55% of the patients COVID-19 positive.

“We’re just running out of space to put these patients,” McCollough told FOX40.

Nearly 40 doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care workers from the Air Force and Army arrived Thursday.

After a tour of the hospital and orientation, military health care workers will begin treating patients.

“Perfect timing for us to receive this aid because we do anticipate from the Christmas holiday that we will see quite an increase, as well as New Year’s, followed one week later that potentially there could be a lot more patients coming our way,” McCollough explained.

With the help of the medical assistance teams, both Dameron and Adventist Lodi Memorial will each be able to add 10 more ICU beds and expand hospital capacity.

“The last time they were here, they became like family, and so, our staff are very welcoming to the military. They’re very appreciative for the extra support, and it just feels very inspiring to them, to be able to work alongside our military,” McCollough said.

This is the second time Department of Defense teams have been called to help the county deal with the surge.

Hospital officials said these teams are the last resort, pleading with the public to follow all safety guidelines.