Department of Fish and Wildlife cracks down on illegal dumping along Dry Creek

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- An effort by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to crack down on illegal dumping near Dry Creek has gotten major results.

Brittney Macchiarella and her pit bull Grayson’s story started out in rural Placer County between Roseville and Antelope.

“He came in real late one evening,” Macchiarella said.

Most people drive over Dry Creek in a flash. But many who do stop aren't doing so to take in the scenic view.

“Pretty much a prime area for opportunists to know that no one is going to see them dump what they’re going to dump out there,” said CDFW Warden Ryan Hanson.

Residents had complained about an increase in illegal dumping in the rural area off Watt Avenue between Sacramento and Placer counties. Pictures of the area show trash, tires and motor oil that constantly show up along the side of the road. Some of that is leaking into Dry Creek.

Around 20 times over the past two years, CDFW has set up multi-agency stings to crack down on illegal dumping.

“We sat out there one night and people just started coming out and doing things you’re not supposed to do,” Hanson told FOX40.

Over the past 24 months, CDFW has issued 34 citations and there have been three felony arrests, as well as multiple towed vehicles.

“Most of those (felonies) were firearms-related,” Hanson explained. “The folks that we did come in contact with were negligently shooting out there were in possession of stolen firearms, so they got to go to jail.”

But one night, Hanson said one suspect dumped more than just trash -- he ditched two dogs.

“And a 50-pound bag of dog food discarded into the gutter,” Hanson said.

Both dogs were rushed to two different animal hospitals. One was taken to Loomis Basin where Macchiarella worked as a receptionist.

“I came into work the next morning and there was this sort of running joke that I was the ‘pit bull mama,’” she said. “I always tried to adopt anything that came in.”

She said Grayson’s recovery was slow but he’s doing much better now.

“Just knowing his personality, I can’t understand how you could dump any dog, let alone that dog,” she told FOX40.

Warden Hanson said the other dog did not survive.

The original owner told him that night he just could not afford to take care of the dogs anymore. But Machiarella said people should know there is always a better way to give up a pet that does not involve ditching it in the wild.

“They can’t always find food, they can't always find shelter, they can't always find protection,” Machiarella said. “There are so many other resources out there, you just have to reach out.”

CDFW said it is continuing to crack down on illegal dumping and, in fact, has expanded to more problem areas.