SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Depeche Mode announced its first live shows in five years, including a concert in Sacramento.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will bring their “Memento Mori” world tour to the Golden 1 Center on March 23, 2023, according to a press release. The Sacramento show kicks off the tour and is one of three California performances scheduled.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The tour includes 10 North American cities with San Jose and Los Angeles stops. The San Jose show will take place at the SAP Center on March 25 and the Los Angeles concert will be at the Kia Forum.

The tour supports the band’s upcoming album “Memento Mori,” their first studio release since their 2017 album “Spirit.”

“Memento Mori,” the band’s 15th studio album, will be released in the spring, according to the release.

Depeche Mode will tour stadiums throughout Europe after touring North America which also includes stops in Las Vegas, San Antonio, Chicago, Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, and New York City at Madison Square Garden.

The North American leg of the tour ends with the Madison Square Garden show on April 14.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.