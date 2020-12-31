Deputies: 18 abandoned dogs found in Granite Bay home

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 18 abandoned dogs in a vacant house in Granite Bay Monday.

Deputies responded to Crown Point Vista for a report of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived, they found 18 dogs, including 15 that were living in a closet, authorities said.

There are two adult Chihuahuas and 16 puppies, according to Placer County Animal Services.

Deputies reported “a considerable amount of urine and feces throughout the house,” along with several blankets and food, as well as one water bowl.

Placer County Animal Control officers took the dogs to Placer County Animal Services in Auburn, authorities said.

All animals are in good health and in foster care, Placer County Animal Services said.

The dogs are currently being evaluated and may be put up for adoption in 2021. You can find photos of the dogs here.

If anyone has information on who may have abandoned the puppies, call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 530-889-7830.