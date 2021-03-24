Deputies: 2 arrested for stealing from unlocked cars in El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people are behind bars in El Dorado County for allegedly stealing from unlocked cars.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Josiah Fisher and 20-year-old Summer Kratzer were stopped around 2 a.m. in mid-March walking in the area of Whistler’s Bend Way in El Dorado Hills.

During the stop, deputies said Kratzer confessed to opening unlocked vehicles and stealing from them.

Deputies said they located the stolen items nearby and returned the items to their rightful owners.

Both Fisher and Kratzer were booked for multiple charges.

Deputies said people should lock their vehicles and homes to prevent theft.