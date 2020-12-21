Deputies: 2 teenagers arrested for attempted murder during robbery in Linda

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after Yuba County sheriff’s deputies say they shot a man during an attempted robbery in Linda.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in North Beale Road in Linda, investigators said.

Deputies say a caller reported two male suspects tried to rob a man, then shot him before running off toward a nearby apartment complex.

Deputies found the 23-year-old Olivehurst man on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

Witnesses said the victim was operating a food-vending cart and had struggled with the two men before being shot.

The two suspects — 18-year-old Trew Smith of Olivehurst and a 16-year-old from Marysville — were arrested Sunday for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and robbery, authorities said.