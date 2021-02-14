Deputies: 3 boys found safe after being lost in Amador County

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three boys were found safe Saturday evening after being lost in a wooded area north of Ione.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said a 10-year-old boy called 911 after he and his two friends got lost exploring a wooded area north of Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Deputies were able to ping the boys’ approximate location through their cellphone signal and with the help of an aerial drone, two deputies hiked into the area and recovered the boys before nightfall.

Deputies said the three boys were found with no injuries.