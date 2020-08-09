Deputies: 3 people wounded in shooting at Sacramento Airbnb rental

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people have been wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Sacramento Airbnb rental, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Lacey Nelson said the shooting happened at around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Howe Avenue and Delma Way.

When authorities arrived, Nelson said they found three unidentified victims suffering from gunshot wounds.



All three victims were taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.

No information on the suspects or the motive behind the shooting has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives said they are urging anyone who was at the party and may have information to please contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and provide a statement.

