Deputies: 4 arrested in organized theft-ring targeting San Joaquin County schools

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) – An organized theft ring targeted three San Joaquin County high schools over the last two months, turning classrooms into crime scenes.

“There was a plan behind it because they stole so much, and they did it over and over and over,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sandra Mendez.

Mendez said deputies arrested two men, 18-year-old Calvin Ramsey and 18-year-old Dominik Neuharth, along with two juveniles on suspicion of burglarizing three high school campuses.

“They’re young, but they’re not that young,” Mendez said. “They should know better.”

Deputies responded to a break-in at Lathrop High School Jan. 22.

Surveillance video showed the suspects breaking windows and running out with electronics and other stolen property in hand.

“The estimate of the damage and the electronics from Lathrop was over $16,000 including the property damage and the electronics,” Mendez explained.

After further investigation, detectives said they were able to determine the same suspects were also responsible for burglaries at East Union and Sierra High Schools in Manteca back in December 2020.

Detectives said they searched online and found some of the stolen school property being sold on the OfferUp mobile app and deputies set up an undercover operation.

“And one of the suspects actually ended up falling for it,” Mendez said.

One of the juvenile suspects was arrested in the sting and later led investigators to the other suspects.

As investigators served search warrants at their homes, they said they found more stolen school property.

“One of the guys that was arrested, he actually had the TV up in his room, one of the flat screen TVs up and projectors already set up in his room,” Mendez said.

Eighteen cameras, three flat-screen TVs, five computer monitors, projectors and Lathrop High School apparel among other items were stolen.

Deputies estimate the loss of the stolen electronics and damage to the schools at $60,000 dollars.

“We take these types of burglaries seriously and this affects so many people, so many levels, right?” Mendez said. “So, I’m glad that we were able to, to find them, you know, and make that arrest.”

The two adult suspects face a list of felony charges including burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and receiving stolen property.

FOX40 reached out to the Manteca Unified School District for comment about the burglaries but have yet to hear back.