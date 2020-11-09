Deputies: 40 vehicles found with windows smashed, items stolen in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of vehicles in South Sacramento were broken into and vandalized early Sunday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on Country Ranch Drive near Silver Meadow Way around 5:24 a.m.

During their investigation, deputies discovered that dozens of other vehicles in the neighborhood were also vandalized and burglarized.

Approximately 40 vehicles were found to have their windows smashed and items stolen from an unspecified number of vehicles, according to officials.



Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.