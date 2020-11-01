Deputies: Armed man barricades himself inside home with toddler

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed man has barricaded himself inside his home with his toddler Sunday morning and hostage negotiators are trying to get him out.

The man is barricaded on Channing Drive and officials said the man’s partner called authorities just after 10 a.m. asking for help.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 that the man is armed and his toddler is inside with him.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated. The sheriff’s office would not confirm whether the man was making threats. The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear if the man has committed a crime @FOX40 — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) November 1, 2020

