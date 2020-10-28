Deputies: Armed road rage suspect found with illegal drugs in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after he was found armed and with illegal drugs in Amador County Sunday.

Deputies said 71-year-old Thomas Michael Shea had an active warrant for his arrest in connection to a road rage incident that happened in late June on Highway 88.

Investigators said Shea brandished a gun at a female driver and her two passengers in the Pine Grove area.

On Sunday morning, an Amador County sheriff’s deputy spotted Shea’s vehicle while on patrol.

The deputy arrested Shea without incident.

Officials said suspected heroin and a loaded 9 mm handgun were found in Shea’s vehicle after his arrest.

Shea was booked into the Amador County Jail.