Watch Now
FOX40 News at 10

Deputies arrest Sacramento homicide suspect after pursuit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening. 

Deputies say a man with ‘apparent trauma to his body’ died on San Ysidro Way near Hurley Way around 5 p.m. 

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to find the suspect not long after due to witness reports. The suspect, however, sped away from deputies, leading to a pursuit. 

Both the suspect and a passenger were arrested but deputies say their connection to the victim is unknown. 

Detectives are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 916-874-5115. 

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News