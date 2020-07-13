Deputies arrest Sacramento homicide suspect after pursuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening.

Deputies say a man with ‘apparent trauma to his body’ died on San Ysidro Way near Hurley Way around 5 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to find the suspect not long after due to witness reports. The suspect, however, sped away from deputies, leading to a pursuit.

Both the suspect and a passenger were arrested but deputies say their connection to the victim is unknown.

Detectives are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 916-874-5115.