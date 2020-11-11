Deputies arrest sexual assault suspect in Stockton, search for other victims

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man was arrested Tuesday and charged for multiple felonies, including forcible rape and sexual assault.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said they went to a home on 9th Street near South B Street and served a warrant for the arrest of 53-year-old Emiliano Canada-Vargas.

Deputies said Canada-Vargas was a well-known member in the Hispanic community and provided massage services for over 30 years.

Investigators said several victims came forward to report Canada-Vargas’s alleged crimes, and after a lengthy investigation, said there may be additional assault survivors.

If anyone has been an alleged victim of sexual assault in connection to Canada-Vargas, deputies are asking they contact Detective Arreola at 209-468-4425 or 209-468-4443. Callers can remain anonymous.