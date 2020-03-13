Deputies arrest South Sacramento homicide suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to a homicide in October.

Detectives identified him as 29-year-old Marquese Fields.

Officials said the homicide happened on Oct. 6, 2019, near the intersection of Bogey Court and Par Parkway in South Sacramento and identified the victim as 23-year-old Frank O’Neil.

The relationship between the two is still under investigation.

According to deputies, Fields was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.  

