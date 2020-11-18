Deputies: California Assembly staffer arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An employee of the state legislature was arrested on a child pornography charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Sgt. Rod Grassmann told FOX40 that in February a social media company flagged a pornographic picture showing someone underage on one of its user’s accounts, alerting the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Because of the digital age, we’re able to track people and their activities much better than in the past,” Sgt. Grassmann explained.

Investigators came to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force and created a search warrant, according to Grassmann.

The investigation led them to 28-year-old Brandon Martinez Bratcher. He turned himself in Monday and is facing a felony charge of possessing child pornography.

“The internet connection came out of the State Capitol,” Grassmann said.

Bratcher was a legislative assistant working for Assistant Speaker Pro Tem Rebecca Bauer-Kahan with the State Assembly.

Her office declined an on-camera interview but sent FOX40 a statement that reads: “We were stunned to learn of these disturbing charges. Once we learned of the investigation he was immediately placed on administrative leave.”

Grassmann said officers with the California Highway Patrol served a search warrant at Bratcher’s home and they’re still investigating.

“There could be additional charges depending on additional evidence,” Grassman said. “Sexually exploited children is a huge issue in this country and in this area. We take that very seriously.”

Bratcher is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

Jail records show Bratcher is no longer in custody. FOX40 reached out to him by email Tuesday for a comment but has not yet heard back.