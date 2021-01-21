Deputies: Chico man arrested for child pornography, methamphetamine possession

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old Chico resident was arrested Wednesday for possessing over 600 images of child pornography, as well as methamphetamine, according to the Butte County Sherriff’s Office.

Detectives began investigating Ethan Angelo in 2020 after discovering evidence that he was downloading child pornography. They served a search warrant on Jan. 14 at his residence at Palm Avenue, authorities said.

Detectives found methamphetamine, as well as multiple electronic devices with “numerous” images and videos containing child pornography that Angelo had downloaded.

He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and booked into the Butte County Jail, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information may contact Detective Mary Barker at 530-538-7671.