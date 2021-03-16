Deputies: Chico man arrested for sexually abusing 2 victims for ‘several years’

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Chico man is behind bars after allegedly sexually abusing two victims for multiple years.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating Chico resident Kiante Turner, 31, at the beginning of March based on reports of Turner sexually abusing a minor.

During their investigation, detectives said they found evidence that Turner “had been sexually abusing two victims for several years,” according to the release.

On March 4, detectives arrested Turner for numerous sexual abuse charges on victims under the age of 16 and under the age of 10.

No additional information about the victims were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials said Turner has been at the Butte County Jail since his arrest.

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information regarding the investigation into Turner to contact Detective Mary Barker at 530-538-7671.