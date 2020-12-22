Deputies: Dead woman found floating in Tracy aqueduct

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman’s body was found floating in a Tracy aqueduct Sunday, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said two men saw the body while fishing near the aqueduct by Chrisman Road, who then called 911.

Detectives said the woman was between 25-35 years old, and after an autopsy, her death was determined to be a homicide. She has not yet been identified.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, please call 209-468-4400.

