Deputies: Escaped inmate arrested after man found dead in Antelope apartment

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — An escaped inmate is under arrest on suspicion of homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment in Antelope.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they were asked to do a welfare check at an apartment on Watt Avenue near Vista Point Lane around 12:38 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they said they tried knocking on the door but no one answered.

When they continued to check the apartment, they said they found 34-year-old Jonathan Collin Autry inside who was not known to the apartment resident’s family.

When deputies attempted to detain Autry, they said he was physically combative.

Once deputies had Autry in custody, they entered the apartment and found the resident inside dead.

No details on the cause of death were released but deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

Investigators learned Autry walked away from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, according to the release.

Autry was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the crime, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.