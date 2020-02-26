Deputies: Fight over $5 between two teens leads to stabbing

JAMESTOWN, Calif. (KTXL) — A teen has been arrested after a stabbing Tuesday evening, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to a Jamestown home on Sixth Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators learned the two teens at the home had been fighting because one of them owed the other teen $5.

The altercation between the two became physical and ended with one teen being stabbed in the torso with a pocket knife.

The teen was treated for their injuries and later released from the hospital.

The suspect was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for attempted murder and making criminal threats.