Deputies: Guards thwart burglary attempt at marijuana business

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County sheriff’s deputies are searching for four possibly armed people involved in an attempted burglary.

The burglars cut a fence to enter a licensed marijuana site several miles west of Woodland around 1 p.m. on Sunday, investigators said.

Two armed security guards spotted the would-be thieves, and when they approached, all four fled back to their black SUV, according to deputies. Officials say one of the burglars fired two shots from a handgun before fleeing the scene.

One burglar was described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-feet-8-inches, medium to heavy build, and last seen wearing a red t-shirt and basketball shorts. Another was described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-feet-8-inches, medium build, dark hair, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is urged to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 668-5280 or (530) 666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at (530) 668-5248.