Deputies: High-speed car chase ends in crash, weapons arrest in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after crashing his car while trying to speed away from San Joaquin County authorities Thursday afternoon.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said the chase started just after 12:30 p.m. when Lathrop Police Services attempted to pull over 25-year-old Jerron Salcido Easter for a traffic violation near Old Harlan Road in Lathrop.

Officials said Salcido Easter refused to stop and sped away on northbound Interstate 5.

Police officials requested help from the California Highway Patrol, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office and the Stockton Police Department due to Salcido Easter’s erratic driving, according to deputies.

The chase continued for about 12 miles until the Country Club Boulevard exit in Stockton when deputies said Salcido Easter tossed a gun out of his window before exiting the freeway.

Officials said Easter then took a turn too fast and lost control of his car before crashing through a chain-link fence and onto the dirt retaining wall of Interstate 5.

Deputies said a patrol unit recovered the firearm that was tossed out the window.

Salcido Easter was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for multiple charges.

No deputies or officers were injured during the chase, officials said.