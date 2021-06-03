Deputies: Illinois man refuses to get out of car, starts high-speed chase on I-80 in Loomis

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — An Illinois man was arrested over the weekend after investigators say he refused to get out of his car then led deputies on a high-speed chase down Interstate 80 in Loomis.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had stopped a vehicle on westbound I-80 and Horseshoe Bar Road around 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

At first, the driver inside gave a false name, but the sheriff’s office says he was identified as 31-year old Jared Alexander of Rockford, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office says Alexander refused to answer the deputy’s questions and would not turn his car off.

As other deputies responded to the area, one put down a spike strip in front of one of the vehicle’s rear tires. Despite that, the sheriff’s office says Alexander sped away as deputies tried to open his door.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies followed him as he reached speeds of over 120 mph and wove in and out of traffic.

The vehicle stopped a short distance away on the Rocklin Road offramp and Alexander ran from the car.

He was eventually apprehended and the sheriff’s office says he was carrying drugs and $16,000 in cash. He now faces multiple charges.