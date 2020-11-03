Deputies: Injured mountain biker dies in Sierra County despite multiple rescue attempts

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead Monday morning in Sierra County after being lost overnight.

Officials with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said Florida resident Alejandro Lugo went missing Sunday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Officials said Lugo was lost over the hillside on the Pauley Creek/Butcher Ranch mountain bike trail east of Downieville.

Despite multiple agencies participating in the search — including the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, Downieville and Sierra City fire departments, and the California Highway Patrol — the mountainous area’s remote location and steepness prevented Lugo from being found.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue ropes and motorcycle teams joined the search. After a 4-mile hike into the Third Divide and Butcher Ranch trails, Lugo was located around 3:00 a.m. early Monday morning, but a steep slope off of a vertical cliff prevented the ropes team from reaching Lugo.

Due to Lugo’s observed condition and the danger of a cliffside nighttime wilderness rescue, officials said they made the decision to attempt the rescue again in the morning.

Officials said a Blackhawk rescue helicopter from Naval Station Fallon assisted in the search, and around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Lugo was reached and hoisted onto the aircraft.

Lugo was found dead from his injuries, according to officials.