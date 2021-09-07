Deputies investigate after man killed in reported drive-by shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning in Stockton and investigators say he might have been killed in a drive-by shooting.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Mariposa Road near Pock Lane at 5 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found 33-year-old Fernando Ortiz Jr. of Stockton with multiple gunshot wounds and he was declared dead.

Deputies said a white 4-door sedan was seen in the area of the shooting.

No additional information was released about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and reference case no. 21-19419.

This story is developing.