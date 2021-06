CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run and shooting in Carmichael.

There is a large police presence at the intersections of Manzanita Ave & Fair Oaks Blvd & at Cypress Ave & Garfield Ave due to a hit-and-run and shooting. PIO is enroute to the scenes. Please avoid these areas. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 21, 2021

The sheriff’s office said a large law enforcement presence was at the intersections of Cypress and Garfield avenues, and Manzanita Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard.

People were asked to avoid the area.

