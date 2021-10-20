Deputies investigate Hitler flyers left at Carmichael synagogue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hate crime at a synagogue in Carmichael.

“Guys, we are not afraid of you. Who did that, we are not afraid of you,” said Rabbi Boris Csiprush of the Shalom Le Israel Messianic Synagogue.

Csiprush’s strong words are to whoever is responsible for plastering flyers with images of Hitler to the large white menorah outside the house of worship.

“It said something to the effect of ‘Hitler was right,’” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann referring to the message on the flyers.

Sheriff’s investigators are taking the incident very seriously.

“This is being investigated as a hate crime,” Grassmann said. “This is a place where people should feel safe. When they go in their place of worship, everyone should feel safe.”

But a female member of the synagogue feels anything but safe. She found the flyers Wednesday evening.

“She saw it and she was shocked, of course,” Csiprush recalled. “It was terrible.”

For the Rabbi, seeing those images of Hitler brings back hurtful memories.

“Twelve people in my family, they passed through the Holocaust. They were killed in Auschwitz,” Csiprush said.

He said it’s shocking that antisemitism still exists.

Three years ago, someone started a fire outside the front gate. Then, two months later, someone shattered the sign out front. Just two weeks ago, someone left fliers with a swastika out front on several homes in the area.

But Csiprush said they will keep the faith and pray hard.

“We know exactly God loves us. We love God and we love people. We would like to have peace between each other,” Csiprush said.