Deputies investigate homicide along Folsom Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives are investigating a homicide along Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to an apartment near Mayhew Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say a neighbor reported hearing screaming and a “physical disturbance.”

Deputies found a man “with severe trauma” dead in the apartment and arrested a person on suspicion of homicide after setting up a perimeter in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neither person has been identified.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-433-4357. Tips may also be left anonymously at the sheriff’s office website or by calling 916-874-8477.