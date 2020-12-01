Deputies investigate overnight homicide in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating a deadly shooting in Ceres.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Bystrum Rd. around 10:55 p.m. Monday night, authorities said.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was then treated and transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

The man has not been identified. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

If anyone has information, contact Detective Sulkowski at 209-525-7032. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.