Placer County deputies arrest suspects in possible hate crime assault

The latest on the alleged Colfax assault (March, 1):

8:02 p.m.

Placer County deputies said they have arrested both of the suspects.

Original story continues below:

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly attacked a tree trimmer in Colfax.

Deputies are investigating the assault as a hate crime because investigators said the men had no known connections to the victim and seemingly attacking him out of the blue while hurling racist insults and slurs at him.

Video captured from the tree trimmer’s truck showed two suspects pull up in a silver 4-door Toyota pickup truck just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Canyon Way.

“I don’t like to see anybody do stuff like that. If that was the cause of it, I mean that’s really bad,” neighbor Ray Williamson told FOX40.

“It appeared the white male suspects were shouting out obscenities against the victim’s ethnicity. As far as we know, there is no relationship between the victim and the suspect, so it appears that the suspects just randomly pulled over,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Angela Musallam.

The video shows the men grabbing the tree trimmer’s pole. That’s when investigators say one of the men held the victim down, while the other struck him in the back of the head with that pole.

“It’s sad that in this day and age there’s still so much division and hatred,” said Musallam.

Deputies are calling for anyone who recognizes the suspects to come forward.

Investigators told FOX40 they haven’t been able to get a license plate number from the truck because it had some sort of covering over it that began to fall off as the men were heading out.

“It would explain why one of the suspects hopped to the back of the truck in an attempt to shield the license plate as the other suspect was driving away,” said Musallam

Neighbors told FOX40 they’ll be on the lookout for the suspects because hate has no place on their street.

“I don’t like that kind of behavior. I don’t like to see anybody messing with anybody, you know?” said Williamson.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.