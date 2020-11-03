Deputies investigate shooting that left man dead, another injured in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Sunday night after being shot during an argument in El Dorado County.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place on the south side of the county near the border with Amador County.

Investigators said two men were arguing before they shot each other.

One of the men died at the scene, according to Monday’s press release. The other was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for a gunshot wound.

Officials said there are no other suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.