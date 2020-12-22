Deputies investigating deadly assault in Salida

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) – Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where a man was fatally assaulted in Salida Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Jamal Nejat was found inside a car in a parking lot on Salida Boulevard near the Highway 99 off-ramp around 10 p.m.

Officials said Nejat was found with major life-threatening injuries, and despite being taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, he died from his wounds.

Investigators said Nejat was able to call 911 to report the assault before he died.

No additional information about the assault was released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Sheriff’s Department Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.