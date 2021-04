SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento deputies are investigating a homicide near American River College.

Deputies responded to the area of College Oak Drive and Myrtle Avenue for reports of a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

A man who had at least one gunshot wound died at the scene, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

At this time, no information about the victim or shooter has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.