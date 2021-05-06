Deputies investigating deadly shooting near College Oak Drive, Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting near American River College.

Around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, authorities received a call about a person who had collapsed on Amber Lane near College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying next to a car who had been shot at least once, the sheriff’s office reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding fire personnel.

At this time, no further information about the victim or shooter has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.