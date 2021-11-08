Deputies investigating deadly South Sacramento shooting near Florin Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A dead man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body near Palmer House Drive and Florin Road Sunday night.

Several neighbors in the area called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Communications Center about the shooting.

The victim was lying on street and declared dead when first responders arrived.

No other information was released about the victim or what happened before the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.