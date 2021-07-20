Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Antelope near Antelope Road, Watt Avenue

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Antelope.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were alerted to the shooting around 9:10 p.m. Monday when a citizen reported hearing gunshots.

A body was found outside on Onawa Court, near Antelope Road between Watt Avenue and Walerga Road, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, authorities have not released any other information on the victim or the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.