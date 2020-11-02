Deputies investigating homicide on La Riviera Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives are investigating a homicide near 8700 La Riviera Drive, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to calls about shots fired around 11:47 p.m. Sunday and found two men with gunshot wounds inside a home.

Fire crews pronounced both men dead at the scene.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said no information on the shooter is available at this time.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.