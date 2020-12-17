Deputies investigating homicide on West Kingdon Road in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on West Kingdon Road, between North Ray Road and North Thornton Road, in Lodi.

Authorities said deputies responded around 8 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a person who walked into their grandparents’ home and found two people unresponsive.

Detectives remain at the scene, and authorities ask that people stay away from the area.

At this time, the victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.