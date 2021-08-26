Deputies investigating man’s death after body found outside in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in South Sacramento Wednesday.

Around 11:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office got a call about a man on the ground outside a residential complex entrance near Keifer Boulevard and Mayhew Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a man “who was obviously deceased from an indeterminate wound to the upper body.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released any other information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.