Deputies: Man arrested after being pulled over in stolen car in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – A man was arrested in Roseville after being pulled over in a stolen car early Friday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they pulled over 41-year-old Frank Abrusci Jr. of Sacramento for a traffic violation on Blue Oaks Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies said the car Abrusci was driving was registered to another owner.

The owner was contacted and told deputies the car was stolen from Elk Grove in January, according to investigators.

Abrusci was arrested on multiple charges.