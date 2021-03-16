Deputies: Man arrested after firing gun into air yelling at former landlord in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities arrested a man Monday afternoon for allegedly shooting a gun in the air while arguing with his former landlord in Tracy.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office said 27-year-old JohnCarlos Jable went to the home of his former landlord on West Larch Road near Larch Clover Park around 3 p.m.

Investigators said Jable argued with the landlord before raising a loaded pistol and firing it into the air while yelling.

The landlord called 911 and Jable left the area, according to investigators.

Responding deputies sent out a description of Jable, the gun and his vehicle. Tracy police were then able to find him at a local gas station.

During Jable’s arrest, authorities said they found a loaded revolver with one bullet missing under Jable’s driver’s seat.

Jable was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for multiple gun charges.

