Deputies: Man arrested in Colfax after trying to burn victim with blowtorch

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) – An Auburn man is behind bars after Placer County deputies said he tried to burn a victim with a blowtorch.

Placer County Sheriff’s officials received reports of an assault at the Dollar General in Colfax at 9 p.m. on March 4.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 37-year-old Daniel Lindland trying to burn an unidentified victim with a blowtorch outside the store.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to convince Lindland to drop the blowtorch, deputies said they had to use a baton to knock the blowtorch out of Lindland’s hand.

Lindland resisted by taking a hold of the baton before being disarmed and taken into custody, according to officials.

Lindland is now facing multiple assault charges.