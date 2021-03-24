Deputies: Man arrested in connection to pipe bomb, zip gun left in front of South Sacramento elementary school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man has been arrested in connection to a pipe bomb and zip gun left in front of a South Sacramento school.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 57-year-old Gustavo Aguilar Tuesday on multiple charges related to a pipe bomb loaded with shrapnel and fireworks left in front of Ethel I. Baker Elementary School.

On March 2, a school employee spotted two devices on the sidewalk in front of the school at 8:20 a.m. The employee described the devices as being a pipe sealed at both ends and a homemade gun.

The sheriff’s office was called and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was sent to the school and rendered both devices safe.

Inside the pipe bomb, investigators found gasoline, shrapnel and fireworks. The homemade zip gun was loaded with a 12-gauge shotgun shell and used what authorities described as “a slingshot to trigger it.”

Some of the dozens of children who do not have access to PCs or Zoom were arriving at the school when the devices were found and were turned away, according to deputies. Those children who were not at school yet were called and told classes were canceled.

School officials said during the week, approximately 50 students go to the elementary school campus, which is serving as a learning hub site while it is closed to regular classes.

Sacramento County sheriff’s sergeants joined the principal and two EOD sniffing dogs to do a perimeter of the campus. No other devices were found.

On March 19, a second pipe bomb was found on the sidewalk on Laurine Way, near Ethel I. Baker Elementary School.

The school’s building manager found the device early in the morning just before 6 a.m.

The sheriff’s office was called in again and their EOD team responded to the area and determined the device was a pipe bomb, then rendered the device safe by dismantling it.

Families were contacted about the incident around 7:15 a.m. before the learning hub began and no students were on campus when the pipe bomb was found.

No information was given by authorities Tuesday if Aguilar’s arrest is connected to the second pipe bomb.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.