Deputies: Man dies after being shot in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being shot in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at around 3:47 a.m. about someone who was shot at an apartment complex on Fulton Avenue near Hurley Way.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body.

Despite life-saving measures and being taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said the victim was declared dead a short time later.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and no additional details about the victim or the shooter was released.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, officials said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the shooting to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

