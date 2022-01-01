Deputies: Man dies after being shot in South Sacramento on New Year’s Day

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Saturday afternoon after being found shot in the road on Berna Way near Circle Parkway.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Communications Center said they received reports of the shooting just before 5 p.m.

The caller said a man was laying in the road.

When deputies arrived they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite their lifesaving efforts, the man died on the way to the hospital.

No information was released about the victim or the shooter but deputies said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the shooting to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.